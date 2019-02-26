Firefighter injured after crews respond to a house fire in Goose Creek

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCSC) -One firefighter is injured after fire crews responds to a house fire in Goose Creek.
A firefighter was taken to the hospital after suffering a leg injury while responding to a house fire on Weeks Avenue.
Goose Creek Rural, City of Goose Creek, Joint Base Charleston, Pine Ridge and Caromi fire departments all responded to a house fire at 9:54 a.m.
Upon fire crews arrival, they saw smoke showing from all sides of the house and flames were prevalent in the attic.
Goose Creek Rural Fire Chief Maibach says the house is potentially a complete loss.
It took fire crews about 20-25 minutes to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.