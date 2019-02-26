Groups aim to reduce more than $500,000 in student lunch debt

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Local nonprofits and groups started a new fundraising effort to tackle the issue of hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt from student lunches.
The Lowcountry Blessing Box Project partnered with I Heart Hungry Kids, Queen Street Hospitality Group and the Charleston Restaurant Foundation to create the “Catch Up on Lunch” fundraising program.
The groups are hoping to raise money through fundraisers with local restaurants where a portion of the money made will be supposedly donated to schools.
Lunch debt in Tri-county school districts totals more than $500,000.
Charleston County School District currently has $100,455.25 in school meal debt.
A spokesperson from Dorchester District Two said on Tuesday the district’s lunch debt totals $136,6087.29.
Berkeley County School District’s last update on the school lunch debt amounted to about $302,000.
A spokesperson from all three Tri-county school districts said the district has not officially partnered with the organization yet because they need more information first.
The groups are encouraging school administrators to apply for funds on the Catch Up on Lunch website by April 1.
