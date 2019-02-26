Hart Named CAA Player of the Week

The 2018 CAA Defensive Player of the Year reached base 11 times in the Cougars' series victory over No. 27 UConn, including five walks and back-to-back three-hit efforts on Saturday and Sunday. He totaled three RBIs and four stolen bases in the series, and swiped a career-high three bases on Saturday. Hart currently ranks second in the nation with nine stolen bases, and ranks third in the CAA with a .588 on-base percentage.