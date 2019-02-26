Hart Named CAA Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. --- College of Charleston senior Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week after leading the Cougars to three wins last week, including a series victory over then-No. 27 UConn.
Hart delivered several game-changing performances in a 3-1 week for the Cougars, batting .500 with two doubles, three RBIs, and five stolen bases. He finished the week with a .643 slugging percentage and an other-worldly .650 on-base percentage, after reaching base 13 times with seven hits and six walks.
The 2018 CAA Defensive Player of the Year reached base 11 times in the Cougars' series victory over No. 27 UConn, including five walks and back-to-back three-hit efforts on Saturday and Sunday. He totaled three RBIs and four stolen bases in the series, and swiped a career-high three bases on Saturday. Hart currently ranks second in the nation with nine stolen bases, and ranks third in the CAA with a .588 on-base percentage.
Charleston continues its home stand with a 4:00 p.m. matchup against Georgia Southern this afternoon at Patriots Point.