NC girl chosen as Gerber’s adorable new Spokesbaby

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Gerber announced a new, adorable addition to their family - and she's from right here in North Carolina!
Baby Kairi, from Hickory, was chosen as the winner of the company’s Ninth Annual Photo Search and will be this year’s Spokesbaby. She competed against a record-breaking 544,000 entries on Instagram.
The company made the announcement on their website Tuesday.
“As soon as we saw her photo, we fell in love with Kairi’s expressive eyes and angelic face, looking toward the future and being excited for all that it holds,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber. “We believe that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, are thrilled to recognize Kairi as the new face of Gerber.”
Kairi will be featured on Gerber’s social media sites and her family will receive $50,000.
“When we first found out Kairi won, we were speechless and couldn’t believe it. We are beyond thrilled that our sweet Kairi is Gerber’s 2019 Spokesbaby,” said Kairi’s mom, Ying Vue.
Vue describes her daughter’s personality as “larger than life” with a “spunky attitude.”
“We hope Kairi’s one-of-a-kind, entertaining personality and vibrant facial expressions radiate positivity around the world,” Vue said, "just like she does in our home every single day!”
To see more pictures of Kairi, you can visit her page on Gerber’s website here.
