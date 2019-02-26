Local doctor gets a reality check on his health from his patients

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - “If my patient who I have not seen in 10 years tells me how fat I am. It’s time to change,” says Trident Medical Center Cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. James M. Benner."
Benner is talking about his once unhealthy weight of close to 300 pounds.
“I stepped on the scale and saw 285 and realized I am not a football player and this was not the right direction for me,” Benner said.
He says his size and health was a long way away from his roots as once a master cyclist.
He also realized he was not practicing what he preached to his patients or his 6 kids.
“We are always encouraging our patients to stop smoking, eat healthy and exercise, and I was not being the model of health I was trying to impress on them,” Benner said.
He says although he started his weight loss journey at the prodding of his patients, it was the love of his family and love of cycling that got his weight down for good.
That was only a year ago.
After changing his diet, eating less processed food like more fruits and veggies, lowering his calorie intake, and working out, Benner has shed more than 60 pounds.
The hospital even purchased a stationary bike for him to ride at work.
Benner also credits his number one supporter, his wife Veronica.
“I’m definitely his cheerleader and his number one fan because I do want him here and I don’t want him to have any issues with his heart and have a problem with his body because of a weight issue,” Veronica said.
The Benners have also made getting heart healthy a family affair.
“When you do it as a family it makes it a lot more enjoyable when you are there to support each other,” Benner said.
Benner does have a goal of dropping 30 more pounds and an ultimate goal of competing in the Masters World Cycling event in England.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.