Police searching for gunman after deadly shooting outside Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed a woman has died after being shot outside Citadel Mall Tuesday afternoon and say the gunman remains at large.
Police spokesman Charles Francis said witnesses reported seeing a man and woman arguing shortly before the shooting. The man then shot the woman and drove away, witnesses said.
Police say the victim crashed her car after being shot. EMS responded to the scene and the woman died shortly after the incident, Francis said.
Officers are working to identify a suspect, Francis said.
The call came in at 5:36 p.m., dispatchers say. Shortly before 6 p.m., witnesses spotted an ambulance arriving at the scene and an apparently injured person in the parking lot.
Witnesses inside the mall say security and police have blocked off the exit near Planet Fitness and no one is allowed to leave the Citadel Mall parking lot.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
