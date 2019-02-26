Presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris plans return to SC for campaign visit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris announced plans for her third visit to the Palmetto State in March.
Harris is scheduled to appear at the Charleston Black Expo Economic Empowerment Summit on March 8 for its 20th anniversary, according to her campaign. Harris is expected to speak about the importance of small and minority-owned businesses and meet with local community leaders.
Harris previously held town halls in Charleston and Columbia. She also visited several women-owned businesses, had lunch at Rodney Scott’s BBQ and attended the Pink Ice Gala in Columbia.
She will be in South Carolina through March 9, according to her campaign.
Harris represents California and is the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history.
She announced her candidacy for president on Jan. 21.
