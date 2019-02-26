Quilt stitched in braille gifted to local veteran

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A non-profit that aims to provide veterans with comfort and healing gifted a quilt to a local veteran.
Christina Collins received a quilt from the national foundation, Quilts of Valor.
The quilt was crafted for Collins and her guide dog, Justice, by volunteers in Columbia.
According to the Ralph H. Johnson Medical Center in Charleston, Collins was injured while serving as a Navy Hospital Corpsman. Her injuries eventually deteriorated into blindness.
Collins’ quilt has messages stitched in Braille.
