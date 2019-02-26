Rain showers will make a return to the Lowcountry starting Wednesday

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - High pressure will keep us dry for one more day before a series of disturbances begins rolling through the Southeast increasing the chance of rain. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Mornings will not be nearly as chilly for the rest of the work week with lows in the 50s starting tomorrow. Clouds will increase overnight and a few spotty showers are possible as early as tomorrow. Widespread rain does not look likely on Wednesday but the rain chance will increase further on Thursday as a stronger storm comes through the area. There is a lot of uncertainty over the rain chances as we head into Friday and the weekend. Right now, it appears that there will be a few showers on Saturday with drier, and much cooler weather, arriving by Sunday. High temperatures may only be in the 50s early next week.