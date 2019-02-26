Search continues for missing boater near Parris Island

“Right when the tide changes, we’re getting two to three dives in, around those tide changes, and then they’re a little slower during the period that the tides running,” said Lt. Michael Paul Thomas with South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources. "As far as the boats, the tide does affect some of our boats as far as getting up in some of the smaller creeks and gutters that branch off the main creeks. So we have a variety of boats out here. We’ve got smaller boats that can go up into small creeks and we’ve got larger boats from our agency and other agencies that can cover bigger water.”