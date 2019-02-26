Search continues for missing boater near Parris Island

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Crews are searching for a boater who went missing over the weekend near Parris Island. According to investigators, several five people were on a boat when it crashed into a bridge over Archers Creek.
Day two of the search for the missing boater resumed as soon as there was enough daylight for crews to safely go out and start looking again. The lead agency on the search is the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
This is very much a multi-agency effort, with resources coming from the county, local municipalities, even the Coast Guard and Marines to find the missing woman. She was one of five on the boat when it hit a portion of the bridge that links Parris Island to the mainland over Archers Creek early Sunday morning.
A lieutenant participating in the search spoke about the conditions of the search and rescuers are up against as they scour the ever expanding search area.
“Right when the tide changes, we’re getting two to three dives in, around those tide changes, and then they’re a little slower during the period that the tides running,” said Lt. Michael Paul Thomas with South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources. "As far as the boats, the tide does affect some of our boats as far as getting up in some of the smaller creeks and gutters that branch off the main creeks. So we have a variety of boats out here. We’ve got smaller boats that can go up into small creeks and we’ve got larger boats from our agency and other agencies that can cover bigger water.”
The initial cause of the collision is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.