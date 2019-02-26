Stingrays Sign Goaltender Nathan Perry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Washington Capitals and AHL’s Hershey Bears, announced the signing of goaltender Nathan Perry Monday.
The 25-year-old has played in 13 contests this season with the Fayetteville Marksmen in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) during his rookie season, posting a goals-against average of 2.43 and a save percentage at 0.927.
A native of Kingston, Ont., Perry played collegiately at Sacred Heart University and saw action in 28 games over a span of three seasons from 2015-18. The 6-foot, 180-pound netminder had his best campaign during 2016-17 when he suited up for 13 contests and had a 2.60 goals-against average along with a 0.911 save percentage.
Perry will join South Carolina ahead of Tuesday morning’s contest against Greenville in North Charleston and is expected to wear jersey No. 32.