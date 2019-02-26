Summerville erects new sign at entrance to renovated Hutchinson Square

The front of the sign reads “Summerville” flanked with panels that read “The flower town” and “in the pines.” The reverse side of the sign reads, “Let the pine be sacred,” a nod to the town’s motto, Sacra Pinus Esto. A post on Summerville’s official Facebook page states the town passed a law against cutting down trees of particular sizes in the 1800s, the first of such laws in the nation. Authorities handed down fines to anyone who did so without permission and that led to the adoption of the motto on the town’s official seal.