Summerville erects new sign at entrance to renovated Hutchinson Square

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A new sign is in place over Hutchinson Square in Summerville, days ahead of a scheduled ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new sign was put into place Tuesday afternoon at the entrance to the park which has been fully renovated.
The redesign features a raised pavilion and an entrance sign over the corner of the park at Main Street and Doty Avenue, according to Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards.
The pavilion and sign were inspired by the historic train depot that existed near Hutchinson Square in the early 1900s and the archway that once spanned Main Street near Highway 78, she said.
“We remodeled for the future but kept elements of our history and charm as well,” Summerville’s Parks & Recreation Director Doyle Best said. “I appreciate the community’s patience and support during the renovation."
The front of the sign reads “Summerville” flanked with panels that read “The flower town” and “in the pines.” The reverse side of the sign reads, “Let the pine be sacred,” a nod to the town’s motto, Sacra Pinus Esto. A post on Summerville’s official Facebook page states the town passed a law against cutting down trees of particular sizes in the 1800s, the first of such laws in the nation. Authorities handed down fines to anyone who did so without permission and that led to the adoption of the motto on the town’s official seal.
The public is invited to the ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand re-opening of Hutchinson Square at 6 p.m. Friday. The event is expected to include live music and food trucks, organizers say.
The square reopened in November just before Summerville’s Christmas tree lighting after being closed since June.
The renovations include new oak trees, new landscaping, sidewalks, and a fountain. Lighting has been updated and Little Main Street was resurfaced.
Friday’s ribbon cutting marks the end of project, which Summerville Town Council approved in 2015.
