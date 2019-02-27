BerkeleyStrong: Deputy shot in 2016 reflects on active shooter situation Tuesday

“Today has been too emotional for me,” she said in a Facebook post. “Y’all just don’t understand how bad we put our lives on the line just to make sure y’all are okay. We’ll die right now if that means a citizen is safe. The scariest thing in this world is to hear “Shots fired” by someone you share the same hopes and dreams with. 3 years ago today I put that fear in my fellow deputies, and today I had to listen and feel the same way those guys felt. We all came home. That’s all that matters. Not the low life that tried to take one of us out. Not the low life that couldn’t handle a simple conversation. And not the low life who thinks murder is the way out. We’re #BerkeleyStrong for a reason. We don’t go down without a fight.”