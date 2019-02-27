Burglary suspect surrenders following standoff with police at Johns Island subdivision

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - A standoff involving a burglary suspect and Charleston police on Johns Island ended peacefully Wednesday afternoon.
CPD officials say the suspect surrendered to police on the 4000 block of Prosperity Road.
According to authorities, officers had a warrant for his arrest and tried to serve him with the warrant.
A report states the suspect ran from police and held up in a home on Prosperity Road for about an hour before surrendering to police.
Officers were heard communicating with the suspect over a loudspeaker during the incident.
Shortly before 2 p.m., K9 units from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Departments arrived at the scene.
Witnesses reported at least six patrol cars near a house on Prosperity Road near Partner Road and said officers could be heard on a loudspeaker in the area trying to talk someone out of a house.
There was no immediate danger to citizens in the area at the time of the incident, Francis said. Police did seal off the immediate area as a precaution.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.