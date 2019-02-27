CDC data confirms HIV prevention progress has stalled and examines infections among multiple subgroups

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A report released by the Center for Disease Control shows HIV prevention progress has stalled and the report examined HIV infections among multiple subgroups.
The latest report provides the most recent data on HIV trends in America from 2010 to 2016, the health protection agency says.
The health protection agency’s report shows that after five years of substantial declines, the number of infections began to level off in 2013 at about 39,000 infections per year.
The Center for Disease Control director, Robert R. Redfield, M.D. says now is the time for the nation to take bold action.
"We strongly support President Trump’s plan to end the HIV epidemic in America,” said Redfield. “We must move beyond the status quo to end the HIV epidemic in America.”
The health protection agency reports, President Trump called for support of a national plan to end the HIV epidemic in America during his State of the Union address.
The CDC say president’s national initiative to end the HIV epidemic is built upon four key strategies, including:
- Diagnosing HIV as early as possible after infection.
- Treating HIV rapidly and effectively to achieve sustained viral suppression.
- Protecting people at risk for HIV using proven prevention approaches like pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a daily pill to prevent HIV.
- Responding rapidly to growing HIV clusters to stop new infections.
The report also examined HIV infections among multiple subgroups and they discovered a decline in some populations.
The health protection agency estimates the decline HIV infections among subgroups has remain plateaued because effective HIV prevention and treatment are not reaching those who could most benefit from them. These gaps remain troublesome in rural areas and in the South and among disproportionately affected populations like African Americans and Latinos, the CDC reports.
The report also highlighted an increase in HIV infections in some populations.
CDC estimates that from 2010 to 2016, annual HIV infections:
- Remained stable among gay and bisexual men, who continue to account for the largest portion (about 70 percent) of new infections. However, trends varied by race/ethnicity and age:
- By race/ethnicity, infections remained stable among black gay and bisexual men; increased 30 percent among Latino gay and bisexual men; and decreased 16 percent among white gay and bisexual men.
- By race/ethnicity and age, infections decreased more than 30 percent among black gay and bisexual males ages 13 to 24; remained stable among Latino gay and bisexual males ages 13 to 24; and increased about 65 percent among both black and Latino gay and bisexual males ages 25 to 34.
- Decreased about 17 percent among heterosexual men and women combined, including a 15 percent decrease among heterosexual African American women.
- Decreased 30 percent among people who inject drugs, but appear to have stabilized in more recent years.
