Charleston restaurants named among James Beard Award semi-finalists

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston and The James Beard Award share some history.
Last year, Rodney Scott of Rodney Scott’s BBQ took home the Best Chef Southeast award. Mike Lata and Jason Stanhope of FIG took home the award in 2009 and 2015 respectively. The restaurant also won best wine program last year.
In 2019, FIG is nominated for outstanding restaurant and is on a semifinalist list with seven other eateries in the Holy City which are among James Beard semi-finalists.
The finalists will be announced on March 27th with the awards ceremony on May 6th. The seven other semi-finalists can be found below:
- Stems & Skins in North Charleston has been nominated for outstanding wine program
- Kevin Johnson of The Grocery and Jacques Larson of The Obstinate Daughter are among semi-finalists for best chef southeast.
- Steve Palmer of The Macintosh, Oak Steakhouse, Indaco and The Indago Road has been nominated for outstanding restaurateur
- Cynthia Wong from Life Raft Treats is among the semifinalists for outstanding pastry chef.
- High Wire Distilling Company is a semifinalist for outstanding wine, spirits or beer producer
- Evan Gaudreau is a semi-finalist for rising star chef of the year.
