City officials, SCE&G agree to stop tree trimming for audit

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - City of Charleston Officials say they’ve come to an agreement with SCE&G officials to pause tree trimming in some neighborhoods until they can complete an review of the trimming practices.
City attorney Susan Herdina says they city met with SCE&G representatives and residents of the Old Windemere neighborhood Monday after receiving a number of complaints about tree cutting.
At that meeting it was decided that tree trimming would be stopped until the city could review whether trimming by contractors was compliant with standards.
Mayor John Tecklenburg spoke with contractors this morning after they showed up in the Old Windemere neighborhood prepared to continue with tree trimming.
Herdina says the contractors were notified by SCE&G not to cut until the city has a chance to finish their audit.
