Colleton deputies searches for a man who failed to register as a sex offender

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.
Roy Livingston Rolle, of Walterboro, is wanted and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Deputies describes Rolle as a black male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have seen this person or have information concerning their whereabouts, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or 843-549-6926.
