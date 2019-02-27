Cops: Woman caught on video kicking security guard at Folly Gras surrenders to police officers

Police say a woman who was caught on video kicking a security guard during Folly Gras has surrendered to officers.
FOLLY BEACH, SC (WCSC) - Police say a woman who was caught on video kicking a security guard during Folly Gras has surrendered to officers.

Officials with the Folly Beach Police Department say Taylor Nealey surrendered to investigators Tuesday morning.

She has been charged with second-degree assault and battery.

Video of the incident showed what appeared to be a security guard on top of a man trying to apprehend him.

A woman then enters the frame, kicks the security guard twice and appears to knock the guard out with the second kick.

Preliminary numbers from Folly Beach Public Safety show law enforcement arrested 27 people on Saturday at the event and issued citations and warnings to 34 people.

More than 130 calls were made to 911.

Leaders on Folly Beach announced that the annual celebration would no longer be held following numerous arrests and videos of violence that appeared on social media over the weekend.

