Coroner identifies man killed in auto-pedestrian crash in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who was killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in North Charleston early Wednesday morning.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 73-year-old Richard Morgan of Hanahan died as a result of his injuries.
Just after 5 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road where they found the pedestrian unconscious in the road, according to North Charleston police department spokesman Scott Perry.
Perry had asked drivers to avoid the area if possible while the traffic fatality team investigated the crash.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.