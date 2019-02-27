Flood of 911 calls caused delays in answering during Northwoods Mall shooting

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch officials said Wednesday they were inundated with 911 calls on Friday which caused abnormal delays in calls being answered.
According to data from dispatch, 235 calls were made to 911 in 26 minutes on Friday during the active shooter situation at Northwoods Mall.
Recordings of 911 calls reveal several people complaining that their calls weren’t being picked up for several minutes in some cases.
On Wednesday, an official with Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch said the influx of people calling 911 overwhelmed the 29 operators at the time of the shooting, so calls could not be answered as quickly as usual.
Regardless, data from dispatch shows delays in calls being answered did not impact police response time.
That data shows police were at the scene responding less than two minutes after the first 911 call was made.
One reason for the call delays, according to dispatch officials, is because 91 people called 911 and hung up.
In those cases, 911 operators have to call the person back, which takes away from time they could be responding to other 911 calls.
Dispatch officials said for incidents like the Northwoods Mall shooting, if you see other people are calling 911 and you are not in immediate danger, you should not call 911 so you can keep emergency lines free.
Dispatch recommends if there’s an emergency that you call 911 first.
If you think staying on the line puts you in danger, they ask you to text 911 or, as a last resort, go to 911helpme.com.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.