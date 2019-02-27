Jail informant who linked Timothy Taylor to disappearance of Brittanee Drexel files lawsuit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The inmate who reportedly linked Timothy Taylor to the 2009 disappearance of Brittanee Drexel has filed a lawsuit.
In a recorded conversation with NBC affiliate WHEC in Rochester, NY, Tequan L. Brown said he saw Drexel at an abandoned house McClellanville.
Brown: “On this Monday, April 27th, I saw the girl”
Reporter: “In the stash house?”
Brown: “Yeah. There was about 8 to 12 guys in there.”
Brown believes Drexel was being sexually assaulted and went on to say he heard a gunshot and thought she was killed.
“As I get in my car, I see two gentleman come out the house with a rug and they put it in the back of his truck, and I left,” Brown said.
Brown told WHEC he later saw Drexel alive five days later at his cousin’s house.
A lawsuit was filed on Dec. 12, 2018, by Brown. The lawsuits lists the following as defendants: Jim May, the Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina; FBI agent Jeffrey Long; State Attorney General Alan Wilson; S.C. Department of Corrections official Jeffrey Scott; S.C. Department of Transportation Commissioner Bryan Stirling; and inmate Timothy Rainey.
On or around Feb. 16, 2016, Brown informed Scott of threats made on his and his mother’s life by someone he believed was Shawn Taylor, according to the lawsuit. The person on the phone allegedly made threats in relation to the Drexel murder investigation. Brown was then placed in protective custody, the suit states.
According to the lawsuit, on or about July 14, 2016, Brown informed May and Scott that he wanted no part in the Drexel investigation. Just over one month later, on Aug. 26, 2016, “Defendants May and Long with reckless indifference to the value of the plaintiff’s life, publicly called plaintiff a snitch,” the lawsuit states.
Brown alleges the defendants released his statement regarding the Drexel rape and murder investigation to various media outlets.
The release of Brown’s statement to the media is detrimental to his safety in prison, the suit alleges. According to the lawsuit, a $15,000 bounty was placed on Brown’s head and he is in “imminent danger of death or great bodily injury.”
Brown allegedly wrote to Wilson, May and Scott informing them he wanted to help bring the investigation to an end because his name keeps coming up both in press releases and on Facebook, the lawsuit states.
On or about Oct. 31, 2018, inmate Rainey entered into a cooperation agreement with both state and federal agents. Rainey and another person listed as “Dyke” were told to obtain information from Brown and they would receive a $25,000 cash reward, according to the lawsuit.
Court documents allege Rainey had a meeting with the FBI and told them Brown was responsible for the rape and murder of Drexel.
Brown alleges the defendants violated his civil rights, denied him access to a post-conviction relief hearing, denied him equal protection under the law and recklessly endangered his life. He is asking the court, in part, to order the process of his post-conviction relief application and an injunction to have his name “taken off the internet in all matters dealing with the Drexel case.”
Taylor has never been charged in connection to Drexel’s disappearance and has only been linked to it by allegations from another inmate that he was at a McClellanville stash house where Drexel was said to have been sexually assaulted, killed, and fed to alligators.
