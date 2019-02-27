Man sentenced to 10 years after dealing drugs near Saluda County school, community complexes

SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Saluda County man has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for dealing drugs.
Robert Rimeak Foulks, 35, pled guilty this week in Saluda County to Distribution of Crack Cocaine Within Proximity of a School and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Saluda Police Department conducted numerous undercover narcotics purchases from Robert Foulks.
Law enforcement discovered that Robert Foulks was selling crack cocaine in the town area of Saluda out of a residential apartment complex in close proximity to numerous playgrounds, athletic fields, and the GLEAMNS Saluda Head Start Center.
Foulks had previously been convicted of Distribution of Crack Cocaine prior to this arrest.
“The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office is committed to stopping the sale of illegal drugs in Saluda County, especially in areas where children and young adults live, learn and play,” Lieutenant Josh Price of the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office said.
Foulks is being transported to the S.C. Department of Corrections to begin immediate service of his sentence, officials said.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.