More than 3,000 without power in N. Charleston after car crash in area
The SCE&G outage map on Wednesday morning shows more than 3,000 without power (Source: SCE&G))
By Live 5 News Web Staff | February 27, 2019 at 5:01 AM EST - Updated February 27 at 5:01 AM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A crash in North Charleston has taken out power to more than 3,000 SCE&G customers.

The crash happened in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road in the area of a Burger King, according to dispatch. There are a total of 3,482 people without power in the area.

The call came in at 4:46 a.m. and North Charleston police are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

