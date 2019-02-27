More than 3,000 without power in N. Charleston after car crash in area

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A crash in North Charleston has taken out power to more than 3,000 SCE&G customers.
The crash happened in the 6800 block of Dorchester Road in the area of a Burger King, according to dispatch. There are a total of 3,482 people without power in the area.
The call came in at 4:46 a.m. and North Charleston police are responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.