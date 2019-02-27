Parents being warned about dangerous image appearing on YouTube Kids

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - This warning is for parents.
A disturbing image on YouTube Kids giving alarming and dangerous information to children when you are not looking.
The image is called MoMo, and parents are complaining that it’s popping up on children’s YouTube videos.
It instructs kids to wait until their parents are in bed and then click on the site.
They are told to cut themselves and to take pills, among other things.
According to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, they are aware of MoMo. They’re urging parents to always be aware of what children are watching and to take steps to make sure they are not using devices without supervision.
