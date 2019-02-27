Police: One dead after auto-pedestrian crash in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A pedestrian was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning in North Charleston.
Just after 5 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Rivers Avenue and Otranto Road where they found the pedestrian unconscious in the road, according to North Charleston police department spokesman Scott Perry.
Perry asked drivers to avoid the area if possible while the traffic fatality team investigates the crash.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
