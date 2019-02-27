Police search for 2 wanted for questioning in Northwoods Mall shooting incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police now say they are looking for two people whom they want to question about shots fired at Northwoods Mall last week.
Matthew C. James, 18; and Diamond J. Floyd, 22 are wanted for questioning in the incident, according to North Charleston Police Maj. Scott Perry. James has outstanding warrants with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful carry and possession of a stolen firearm, Perry said.
A third person, an 18-year-old, who had previously been identified by North Charleston police is no longer included in the list as of Wednesday morning.
The three were not named as suspects in the release from the police department.
The shots were fired inside a Champs Sports store Friday at approximately 3 p.m. No one was injured in the incident but property was damaged, police said.
Police initially responded as if it were an active shooter situation, North Charleston Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said. He said video indicates the gunman and one other person were inside Champs Sports and opened fire when two others walked into the store.
It is not yet clear what kind of relationship the gunman has with the people who were fired upon, he said.
The gunman fled the scene and left the mall via an emergency exit.
Police learned from witnesses that the gunman dropped the gun in bushes outside the mall. Deckard said officers searched the area and have recovered a firearm.
Earlier on Tuesday, 911 recordings released from the time of the incident Friday afternoon included callers describing a frantic scene inside the mall.
“There is a shooting, somebody is shooting!" one woman said from inside the Victoria’s Secret. “At the Penney’s entrance, between the Penney’s entrance and the food court."
Police warn anyone who comes in contact with them to use caution.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Andrews at 843-740-5875 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
