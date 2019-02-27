Police working to arrest burglary suspect in Johns Island subdivision

JOHNS ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are working to encourage a person they describe as a burglary suspect to surrender at a home on Johns Island.
The incident scene is in the 4000 block of Prosperity Road where police spokesman Charles Francis said officers have secured the scene. The suspect is believed to be holed up inside a home and officers have been heard communicating with the suspect over a loudspeaker.
Shortly before 2 p.m., K9 units from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Georgetown Police Departments arrived at the scene.
Witnesses have reported at least six patrol cars near a house on Prosperity Road near Partner Road and say officers can be heard on a loudspeaker in the area trying to talk someone out of a house.
There is no immediate danger to citizens in the area, Francis said. But police have sealed off the immediate area as a precaution.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates as they become available.
