In response to lawsuit, NewSpring Church says it’s not liable for volunteer’s actions

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A response to a lawsuit filed last week in Charleston County shows NewSpring Church is denying liability for any of the actions by former volunteer Jacop Hazlett.
Hazlett is accused of sexually assaulting as many as 14 boys inside a church daycare bathroom at its North Charleston campus. A second lawsuit was also filed against Hazlett in January.
In the lawsuit response, the church says the “appearance of inappropriate conduct” by Hazlett was found in some of the video footage and the church notified law enforcement immediately last November.
The church also states in the response that the facts aren’t enough to pursue a lawsuit against the church itself and that the suit should be dismissed. The church also claims that its liability is limited or barred by the provisions of the “Volunteer Protection Act” because Hazlett was a volunteer of a non-profit organization.
