Sheriff: Deputies searching for kidnapper who forced woman to give him a ride

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies are searching for a man who is accused of forcing a woman to give him a ride.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released a picture of the suspect who they say gave the impression he was armed with a weapon during the incident.
“This individual demanded to be taken to several locations,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “He gave this young lady the impression he was armed.”
A report states that investigators were notified of the woman’s plight when she called to report the incident early Saturday.
“The woman said she had pulled over at a Bamberg Highway business to pick up a few things just before midnight on Friday,” OCSO officials said."At that point, a man implying he had a weapon walked up to her and demanded she give him a ride."
The woman told deputies that she drove the man to several locations in Orangeburg before he exited the her car.
“Security personnel at a North Road business provided photos said to depict the man in question,” OCSO officials said.
If anyone has seen this individual, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
Callers can remain anonymous.
