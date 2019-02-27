Sheriff: Suspect dead after firing on deputies following standoff in Huger

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - A suspect in a standoff with deputies in Huger is dead, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Duane Lewis said there were no other injuries involved in the Tuesday afternoon incident.
The whole thing started around 3:21 p.m. when a deputy responded to Waterfowl Lane for a disturbance which authorities thought was a traffic or speeding related issue regarding a neighbor.
Lewis said when the deputy got on scene he saw the suspect’s vehicle speeding, so he turned around, stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver.
The sheriff’s office said the driver then took cover, pulled out a gun and started firing on the deputy who called for assistance.
According to Lewis, the deputy was pinned behind his sheriff’s vehicle for 30 minutes as the suspect shot at him. BCSO officials released pictures of the damaged vehicle with several bullet holes seen on the windshield.
Deputies said SWAT and other law enforcement agencies attempted to set up a perimeter to get the deputy away from scene, but the suspect continued to fire and exchanged fire with the responding units.
Lewis said at one point, the suspect indicated he was going to surrender, but when deputies got close, the suspect fired again.
The sheriff’s office said there was another exchange of gunfire where the suspect was killed.
Officials have not released information on the suspect’s identity.
No other injuries were reported.
Lewis said he does not believe the suspect actually lived in the neighborhood, but was visiting someone.
Viewer video showed multiple law enforcement units responding to the scene.
Those agencies included the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, the Mount Pleasant Police Department and SWAT.
