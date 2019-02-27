Showers possible each day through the upcoming weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A series of disturbances bring occasional rain chances each day through the upcoming weekend. Expect a mostly cloudy sky today and few spotty showers through this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 70s today. It looks to be a mainly dry tonight with our next rain chance arriving late in the day on Thursday. That means most of Thursday will be dry and that should allow the temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 70s. We’ll stick with temperatures in the 70s for highs through Saturday before we begin to cool down Sunday and Monday. There is still a fair amount of uncertainty for this upcoming weekend’s rain chance. Computer models differ with the rain chances for both Saturday and Sunday. Right now, it appears that Saturday will be the drier of the two weekend days.