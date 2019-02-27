Summerville man accused of distributing child pornography

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 27-year-old Summerville man who is accused of possessing and distributing child pornography.
Jordan Rashaun Gerald was arrested on Feb. 21 in connection to the exploitation of a minor.
Gerald’s arrest stemmed from information investigators received from a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) which led them to Gerald.
He is charged with six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree which is a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
Gerald was also charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
