After the Tigers scored a run in the first inning, they scored two runs in the second inning, highlighted by Byrd's run-scoring single. Hawkins ripped a run-scoring single in the third inning, then Clemson scored three runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by Teodosio's two-run double. The Tigers exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning thanks in large part to two-run homers by James Parker, the first hit of his career, and Teodosio, his third long ball of the season.