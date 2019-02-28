Berkeley Co. Water & Sanitation executive director retires after four years of service

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Water and Sanitation Executive Director is retiring after four years of service in the position.
Executive Director Doug Smits will retire on March 1 following four years in the position and nearly 40 years of public service.
Smits joined Berkeley County Water and Sanitation in 2015 and was responsible for leading all matters concerning the county’s water, landfill, sewage and recycling.
“Berkeley County is certainly sad to see Doug Smits retire in his position as Executive Director of BCWS,”Berkeley County supervisor, Johnny Cribb said. “His leadership will be missed. His expansive knowledge and diverse skillset has made Mr. Smits an incredible asset to Berkeley County. He deserves a happy and healthy retirement. County Council and I congratulate him on his many years of service to the community.”
Prior to serving as executive director, Smits worked as a civil engineer from 1974-1980.
From 1981-2006, Smits worked for the City of Charleston as Director of Inspections, Chief Building/Fire Official, Public Safety, Housing Officer and Flood Plan Administrator.
He also served as the Director of Public Works for the City of Charleston from 1990-1997.
In 1990, Smits became a Construction Code Consultant as a Certified Building Official/ Resident State Fire Marshal, and continues to serve in that role.
Smits also served as the Chief Building Official/ Fire Marshal and Head Ordinance Officer in Moncks Corner from 2007 to 2015.
Doug Tompkins has been appointed by the county supervisor to serves as Interim Director of Berkeley County Water and Sanitation
