Buccaneers dominate Bulldogs in Senior Day win

"I thought we played very well. There's still a lot of work to do between now and Saturday. It's a big game for us so we have to get focused on Presbyterian. I thought we came out in the second half and were as bad defensively as we could possibly be in the first four minutes. After that, it was the best defense and maybe the best we've played all year. Our guys got into their stance and worked. We have continued to improve defensively over the last few weeks and I am really proud of our defensive effort tonight." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh