Bucs rally, walk it off in 11th inning Wednesday night

Facing a 3-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Stoudemire smacked his third home run of the season to put CSU (2-6) on the board before a two-out, two-run single from Josh Litchfield tied the game at 3-all. Wofford (4-3) had a great chance in the top of the 10th with the bases loaded and only one out, but Stoudemire (1-1) shut the door keeping the game tied setting the stage for Hardwick’s heroics.