Bucs rally, walk it off in 11th inning Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, S.C. – Junior infielder Reid Hardwick collected a two-hit night and his second knock came at the right time. Hardwick took a 2-1 Anthony Garcia pitch and roped a double down the left field line to score Kyle Horton from first and lift the Charleston Southern baseball team to a 4-3 walkoff win over Wofford in 11 innings.
Facing a 3-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the eighth, Ryan Stoudemire smacked his third home run of the season to put CSU (2-6) on the board before a two-out, two-run single from Josh Litchfield tied the game at 3-all. Wofford (4-3) had a great chance in the top of the 10th with the bases loaded and only one out, but Stoudemire (1-1) shut the door keeping the game tied setting the stage for Hardwick’s heroics.
Junior righty Lucas Ford also had a huge shutdown eighth inning as he wiggled out of a two-on, two-out jam to keep it at 3-0 in favor of the Terriers, allowing the Buccaneer offense to kickstart and tie it one half inning later.
Freshman righty RJ Petit got the start for the Bucs going 2.0 innings and taking a no decision while Wofford starter also didn’t factor into the decision tossing 2.1 scoreless frames before both bullpens took over.
How They Scored
- Wofford pushed across the first run of the night in the fourth inning on a CSU error before tacking on their second on a two-out wild pitch in the sixth.
- The Terriers added an insurance run in the seventh as a leadoff double from John Dempsey came around to score on a Colin Davis single.
- Better late than never as CSU put up a three-spot in the home-half of the eighth behind a leadoff solo homerun from Ryan Stoudemire – his third of the 2019 season.
- Then with two outs, senior outfielder Josh Litchfield delivered the game-tying two-run single to knot the game at 3-all.
- After Ryan Stoudemire tossed two scoreless frames in the 10th and 11th, freshman outfielder Kyle Horton reached on a one-out single. Hardwick followed suit with his double down the left field line to win it and walkoff the Terriers.
News and Notes
- Freshman catcher Brooks Bryan, making back-to-back starts, threw out two runners setting a new career-high mark just two weeks into the season.
- Junior righty Seth Owens tossed a team-high 3.0 innings out of the bullpen allowing one unearned run and striking out a pair while Hunter Illing, Jordan Bridges, Lucas Ford and Jamison Mobbs combined for 4.0 innings of two-run ball before Stoudemire tossed 2.0 scoreless innings and picked up his first win.
- Jason Miller paced the CSU offense with his second three-hit game of the season while each of the first four batters in the lineup – Josh Litchfield, Kyle Horton, Reid Hardwick and Ryan Stoudemire – collected two hits.
- Litchfield’s two-run single in the eighth gave him a game-high two RBI while Horton, Stoudemire, Miller and Brooks Bryan all crossed the plate.
- Stoudemire smacked his third home run of the season to get the Bucs on the board, the second time over the past three games a Stoudemire blast was the first run of the night.
- Wednesday also marked the second comeback win of the season after CSU rallied in the eighth against Georgia State for a 5-2 win last week.
Up Next
CSU returns to the Holy City for the 2019 Swig & Swine Classic hosting both Notre Dame and Ball State. Friday’s doubleheader featuring the Bucs will take place at Shipyard Park while Saturday and Sunday’s games featuring CSU will be played on campus. First pitch Friday at Shipyard is set for 12 p.m.