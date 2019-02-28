Police: Burglary suspect involved in standoff with Charleston officers robbed Dollar General hours before

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The man involved in a standoff with Charleston police Wednesday robbed a Dollar General store hours before peacefully surrendering to police.
Armond Arri Ford, 32, is charged with second degree burglary and trafficking methamphetamine.
Charleston police responded to a burglary intruder alarm on Wednesday around 4:19 a.m. at the Dollar General on the 1700 block of River Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they saw the glass front door to the business had been busted out and broken glass was around the front of the business along with the alarm sounding off inside of the business, the report states.
The report added, Charleston police also noticed tobacco products had been injured with various tobacco products on the floor. The discount store manager estimates the total value of tobacco products at over $1200.00
