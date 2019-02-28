CMS: School bus crashes into north Charlotte building with 15 students aboard

CMS is thankful that no serious injuries have been reported at this time. Emergency responders, CMS Transportation, CMS-PD and district staff responded quickly to help ensure students and staff involved received care. Families of students on board bus #509 were notified, advised of no injuries and arrangements made for safe transportation home or to school. Law enforcement is investigating this incident and CMS will review events leading up to the accident to help ensure the safety of students and staff on CMS Transportation.

