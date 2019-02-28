The Citadel falls to Kent State, 11-2

CHARLESTON, SC. – Right fielder Ryan McCarthy collected three hits as The Citadel fell 11-2 to Kent State in a midweek matchup at Joe Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Kent State 11, The Citadel 2
Records: Kent State (3-5), The Citadel (2-5)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Joe Riley Park)
Key Plays
- A pair of Bulldog errors in the fourth inning helped the Golden Flashes score five runs in the inning.
- The Bulldogs threatened to climb back in the game in the fifth as they loaded the bases with one out, but were only able to push across one run.
How it Happened
- The Bulldogs got on the board in the second inning after Bryce Leasure and Ryan McCarthy singled to start the inning.
- After a wild pitch, Tilo Skole drove in Leasure with a single to left center.
- KSU answered back to tie the game in the third on a bases loaded walk. They looked to add a second run on a sacrifice fly, but Lane Botkin was able to throw out the runner at the plate trying to score from third.
- The fourth inning saw the Golden Flashes get four RBI singles and score a fifth run on fielder’s choice.
- The Citadel came back in the fifth and got a one-out walk from J.D. Davis. Jeffery Brown followed with a ground-rule double and Botkin walked to load the bases.
- Tyler Corbitt was hit on the back side to score a run, but the Bulldogs were not able to push across any more runs in the inning.
- The Golden Flashes would score in each of the last three innings to extend their advantage.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves made his first career start and allowed one run on one hit and four walks over 2.1 inning.
- Austin Blakely (0-1) made his collegiate debut and took the loss after surrendering five runs, two earned, on three hits in one inning.
- Peyton Deats (1-0) gave up just one hit and struck out three over 3.2 shutout innings to pick up the victory in relief.
- Ryan MCarthy led the offense by going 3-for-4 with a double.
- Jeffery Brown, Tyler Corbitt, Bryce Leasure and Tilo Skole each added base hits.
On Deck
The Bulldogs close out their 10-game home stand as they welcome North Alabama to the Lowcountry March 1-3. The series opener is set for 6:30 p.m., with Saturday’s game set to being at 3 p.m. and Sunday’s finale set for 1 p.m.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“It was an interesting day for us to say the least. Cameron Reeves comes out and gives us two good innings, then kind of lost a feel for the strike zone.
“Offensively, we are struggling to put together quality at bats. The ball isn’t really bouncing our way from an offensive standpoint, but we just have to keep working. I think our hitters need to do a better job understanding their identity and bringing that to the park every day. We can’t try and be something we are not, and I think we are falling into that trap a little bit.
We have to learn and build. We need to keep working and have a good day of practice tomorrow to get ready for a tough weekend against North Alabama.
On Play of Ryan McCarthy
“Ryan is a special player. The more we get him the better he gets. I am very thankful to Coach Thompson and the football staff for letting us have Ryan and Lane (Botkin) because they are both really good players. We need them and they are both exciting players. They are just going to keep getting better and better as the year goes.”