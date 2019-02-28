Coroner identifies victim in deadly shooting outside Citadel Mall

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the 23-year-old woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the Citadel Mall parking lot.
Deja Dantley, of Charleston, died from a gunshot wound Tuesday, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Christina Harrison.
Police say the shooting followed an argument between Dantley and an unidentified man. Witnesses told police the two were in an argument at approximately 5:30 p.m. and that the man shot the victim and drove away.
The victim crashed her vehicle in the parking lot.
Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch received the call about the shooting at 5:36 p.m.
An incident report states police found Dantley in the front seat of her vehicle. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene.
Customers inside the mall at the time of the incident reported that police and security had sealed off the entrance near Planet Fitness and were not allowing people to leave the parking lot while they worked to set up a perimeter around the shooting scene.
Police say the victim and the gunman apparently knew each other, but the nature of the relationship was not immediately clear.
Police have not yet named a suspect in the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates
