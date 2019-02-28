Deputies increase security at Orangeburg County schools due to possible threat

ORANGEBURG, SC (WIS) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office have increased security around schools in the county due to a possible threat.
Sheriff Ravenell said deputies are at each school fulfilling their normal duties, but have increased security at some on Thursday. Officials with Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 have confirmed that there is increased security for at least Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and William Clark Middle School.
“We have increased our presence after receiving information of a possible threat,” the sheriff said. “We take each threat seriously, no matter the level of how genuine or valid it is.”
The sheriff said OCSO is aware of threats being made on some social media sites. There is no word yet on what the possible threat entailed.
