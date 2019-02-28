Deputies searching for man who failed to register as sex offender

Roy Livingston Rolle (Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff | February 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM EST - Updated February 28 at 6:03 AM

WALTERBORO, SC (WCSC) - Colleton County deputies are looking for a man who failed to register as a sex offender.

Roy Livingston Rolle, of Walterboro, is wanted and charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

Deputies describes Rolle as a black male, standing 5-foot-7-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen this person or have information concerning their whereabouts, please contact the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211 or 843-549-6926.

