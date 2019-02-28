Deputies searching for teenager missing for 2 weeks

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old who is believed to have turned off his cell phone.
Wilson Rodriguez was last seen on Feb. 13 in the 2900 block of Bolton Road in Charleston, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio.
He does not have a vehicle, Antonio said.
Rodriguez stands 5′7″, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Foul play is currently not suspected, deputies say.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. T. McCauley at 843-529-6205 or email tmccauley@charlestoncounty.org. Anyone who spots Rodriguez after business hours can call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.