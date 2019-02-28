Hart, Wondrack Lift Cougars Over No. 19 Chanticleers

Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) got the start and pitched into the fifth, allowing four runs – all in the fifth – on seven hits while striking out two in four and two-thirds innings. Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) surrendered one unearned run on two hits in one and one-third to earn his third win of the season, while Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) fanned two in one and two-thirds frames. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) struck out two in a four-out performance to earn his second save of the season, and move into a tie for fifth on the program’s all-time list.