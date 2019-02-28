Hart, Wondrack Lift Cougars Over No. 19 Chanticleers

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) each drove in two runs, and Hart swiped two bases to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to an 8-5 win over No. 19 Coastal Carolina on Wednesday evening at Patriots Point.
The win marks College of Charleston’s (7-2) third victory over a ranked opponent this season, and second straight defeat of Coastal Carolina (7-2). The Cougars pushed across eight runs on eight hits and five walks, while converting 12-for-21 advancement opportunities. Charleston limited the Chanticleers to five runs on 10 hits.
Hart plated two and reached base three times as part of a 2-for-4 night, while also stealing two bases to take over the national lead with his 11th swipe of the season. Wondrack clubbed a two-run homer – his second long ball of the season – in the first to give the Cougars an early 3-0 lead. Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) added a pair of hits in a 2-for-3 effort.
Zach Williams (Marietta, Ga.) got the start and pitched into the fifth, allowing four runs – all in the fifth – on seven hits while striking out two in four and two-thirds innings. Steven Cook (Westminster, Md.) surrendered one unearned run on two hits in one and one-third to earn his third win of the season, while Josh Price (Dillion, S.C.) fanned two in one and two-thirds frames. Nathan Ocker (Middletown, Pa.) struck out two in a four-out performance to earn his second save of the season, and move into a tie for fifth on the program’s all-time list.
Cameron Pearcey drove in three runs to lead the way for Coastal Carolina, as Cory Wood and Scott McKeon each collected three hits. Zach Biermann and Jared Johnson both plated one run for the Chants.
Bobby Holmes took the loss for Coastal, surrendering five runs on five hits in one and one-third innings. Davie Inman allowed two runs – one earned – in a five-out effort, as Nick Parker gave up one run in two frames. Trevor Damron fanned four in three shutout innings to close out the night.
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they host North Carolina A&T to open a three-game series. First pitch is slated for 4:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.