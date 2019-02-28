House scheduled to vote Thursday on ‘Charleston loophole’ bill

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The U.S. House of Representatives is scheduled to vote Thursday for the first time on the “Enhanced Background Checks Act of 2019” otherwise known as the “Charleston loophole” legislation.
Rep. Joe Cunningham and Rep. Jim Clyburn have been pushing the bill hard both here in the Lowcountry and in Washington. The bill calls for the extension of a federal background check in order to buy a gun from three days to 10 days.
The bill received its name because the lack of time to properly run a background check is why Emanuel AME shooter Dylann Roof was able to buy his gun despite a February 2015 arrest which would have prevented him from doing so.
On Wednesday, the House passed H.R. 8, which requires a background check on every gun sale or transfer with careful exceptions for gifts to family members, hunting, target shooting, and self-defense.
A Cunningham spokeswoman said Wednesday that the House is expected to pass the Charleston loophole bill. Wednesday’s bill passed largely along party lines with a 240-190 vote. If Thursday’s bill passes, it would then head to the Republican-controlled Senate.
