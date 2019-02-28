Hundreds of students could be impacted if BCSD changes Sangaree area attendance lines

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Hundreds of students will be affected if the Sangaree area attendance lines get changed on Thursday night.
A discussion and vote of the proposed scenarios will happen at a special meeting of the Berkeley County Board of Education on Thursday. It’s at Sangaree Middle School at 6 p.m.
There will be a presentation of the two newly-proposed boundary line options. Then, folks will have an hour to share their thoughts on the proposals. Each person will be limited to three minutes. After public comment at previous meetings, scenario A was ditched while B and C remain.
Scenario B would include the entire Sangaree District, 17A, and behind I-26. All Sangaree Middle School students would have a consistent feeder pattern into Stratford High School.
Scenario C would include the Sangaree District up to I-26. This would result in a split-feeder pattern. The Sangaree Middle School students living behind 26 would split and go to Cane Bay High. The district sites rapid growth as the reason a change has to be done now, so it can be in effect for the 2019-2020 school year.
The only way a vote does not happen on Thursday is if the board does not have a majority of its members in attendance. The board will also be discussing and voting on Monday proposed attendance line guidelines. For more on the physical boundaries and guidelines, click here.
