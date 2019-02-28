Investigators seeking information in fatal hit-and-run in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY , SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a fatal hit-and-run that took the life of a 57-year-old man in West Ashley.
It happened around Jan. 24 when police say Leonard A Bourque was walking on Savannah Highway between Dobbin Road and McLeod Road, and was struck by a vehicle.
CPD officials say the vehicle fled the scene after the collision.
Bourque’s body was found alongside Savannah Highway on Jan. 26.
“The Major Accident Investigation Team of the Charleston Police Department is requesting to speak to anyone who has any information about this collision or any information as to the whereabouts of this individual prior to the date of the collision,” Charleston police said.
Anyone who has any information should contact Sergeant C. Wilson of the Charleston Police Department at (843) 965-4083 or WilsonC@Charleston-SC.gov.
“Individuals with information who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111,” CPD officials said.
