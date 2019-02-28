JetBlue to add a third additional daily flight between Charleston and Boston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - JetBlue announced on Thursday morning that it will add a third additional daily flight between Charleston and Boston.
Travelers can expect to see flights out of Boston to Charleston beginning on May 30.
“JetBlue started building up our Boston operation from the moment we arrived more than fifteen years ago, and long before any other airline recognized the needs of New England’s travelers,” executive vice president and chief commercial officer,Marty St. George said. “The growth set for this year underscores our ongoing commitment to growth in Bostonand introducing our award winning service to even more travelers in the years ahead.”
Jetblue also says they will add more flights on twelve popular routes while also expanding or adjusting their schedule to offer hourlt services to Washington, D.C. and the New York metro area beginning this summer
