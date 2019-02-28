Lawsuit settlement calls for permanent end to SC Secessionist Party, NAACP donation

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Secessionist Party has been permanently dissolved after a woman sued the party over photos taken of her children holding Confederate flags.
Alicia Greene filed a civil lawsuit last April against the party over a photo taken of her children at the Battery in downtown Charleston in June 2017.
In the photo, her 7 and 8-year-old children, both black, were holding Confederate flags and that the photo was circulated without her permission in an effort to imply endorsement of the flag.
According to a Ninth Circuit Court of Common Pleas document, the party will no disbanded and will forever remain dissolved and its "entire web presence," including all websites and social media pages "will be immediately and forever removed or deleted."
The settlement also stipulates that if the party or its web presence is reactivated, all of the defendants will each agree to pay the plaintiffs $1 million each.
One of the defendants, James Tyler Bessenger, who led the party before it was dissolved, agreed to apologize to the plaintiffs for everything they suffered as a result of the incident and agreed to donate $1,000 to the Charleston branch of the NAACP in the name of Greene and her family, the documents state.
The settlement allows Bessenger to retain the right to the name, "South Carolina Secessionist Party" but states he will not give anyone else permission to use it.
"Bessenger does acknowledge that while he became a leader in the Secessionist Party movement because he thought that the people who waved the flag with racist motives were in the vast minority, and that most people were genuinely interested in the historical aspects of the Confederacy, he is now convinced that this is not the case," the document states.
Greene sued for defamation and punitive damages in connection with the photo. She said she was having a picnic in White Point Gardens with her children on the same day the party was holding a pro-flag rally in the park.
The purpose of the rally was to, "Spreading the love to ALL our southern brothers and sisters," according to a party Facebook post cited in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit stated Greene's children went to admire a fire truck nearby at which point party members gave the children Confederate flags and took a photo of the children holding the flags without their permission.
Later that afternoon, the lawsuit states she was made aware that the party had posted the photo of her children holding the flags to the SC Secessionist Party Facebook page with the caption " #TeachTheYouthTheTruth" and "DixieRising".
Greene states she received enough backlash about the post that she was forced to take down her own Facebook page. The post was eventually deleted, but not before it had been public for more than one day, according to the suit.
The lawsuit stated the personality of the children was misrepresented in the post. Greene sued for defamation as well as punitive and actual damages.
With Judge Alex Kinlaw’s approval of the order, the lawsuit is dismissed and Greene is barred from bringing future claims against the defendants.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.